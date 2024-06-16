Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 364,539 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for 8.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 9.57% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $398,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

