AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AmpliTech Group stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMPG Free Report ) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.08% of AmpliTech Group worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

