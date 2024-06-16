Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Price Target at $69.23

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

Institutional Trading of Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

