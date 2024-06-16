Analysts Set Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Target Price at $11.08

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKL

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $724.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,493,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,026,000 after buying an additional 870,327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 178,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 63,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,640,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.