Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) PT at C$11.83

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

CAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$324,146.16. In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$324,146.16. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$898,464.00. Insiders have sold 221,300 shares of company stock worth $2,134,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

CAS stock opened at C$9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$8.88 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.34. The firm has a market cap of C$911.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

