Analysts Set Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Price Target at GBX 448.33

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 448.33 ($5.71).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,032.42). Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 393.50 ($5.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £649.04 million, a PE ratio of 715.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 388.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 328.88. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 461 ($5.87).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

