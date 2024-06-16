Analysts Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $12.33

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Compass Point raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, April 15th.

James River Group Trading Down 2.2 %

James River Group stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $279.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.19. James River Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 342,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in James River Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 60,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 302,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

