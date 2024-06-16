Analyzing InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) & InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 2.70% 0.45% 0.28% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 2.99% 6.63% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InvenTrust Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $258.68 million 6.49 $5.27 million $0.10 247.20 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.48 million 2.19 $200,000.00 $0.03 60.69

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

