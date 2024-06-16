Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the May 15th total of 310,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $30.49 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

