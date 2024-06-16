Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $21.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

