APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

APA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.24. APA has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in APA by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 867,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

