Apollo Currency Trading 25.4% Lower This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $751,542.26 and approximately $7.99 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00045083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem."

