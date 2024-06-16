Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Critical Comparison

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and MSP Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 10.31 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.89 MSP Recovery $7.70 million 11.13 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.10

Applied Digital has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSP Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Digital and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50% MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Applied Digital and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 59.14%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.38, indicating that its share price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.26, indicating that its share price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Digital beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

