Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,030,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,615,379 shares.The stock last traded at $4.72 and had previously closed at $4.37.

APLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $571.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.38.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

