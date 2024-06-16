Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Update

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 11,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $237.03 on Friday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

