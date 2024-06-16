ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 15,203 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.17% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Company Profile

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

