Arthur A. Levin Sells 40,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,872 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $42.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

