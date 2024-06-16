Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $320.87

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.87 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.27). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 330.50 ($4.21), with a volume of 619,532 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.03) target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 320.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.94. The company has a market cap of £674.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,525.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 128.60 ($1.64) per share. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

