Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,900 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 804,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,657 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

