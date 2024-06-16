Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.00

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 12135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.76.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$939.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 957.14%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

