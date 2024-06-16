Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading Up 7.4%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Aurora Spine Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Snow sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Insiders own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Spine Company Profile

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

