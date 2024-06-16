Austin Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,853 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $516,530,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after purchasing an additional 405,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $4,263,541. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
