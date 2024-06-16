Austin Wealth Management LLC Invests $115,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 672,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,242,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 38,104 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. CIBC cut their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

