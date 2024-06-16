Austin Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.43 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
