Austin Wealth Management LLC Invests $518,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,163,000. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 56,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,192,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

