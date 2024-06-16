Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Austin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

