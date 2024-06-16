Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.04 and traded as low as C$9.98. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.02, with a volume of 17,246 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on APR.UN
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
