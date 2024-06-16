Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.04 and traded as low as C$9.98. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.02, with a volume of 17,246 shares.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APR.UN

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$398.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.