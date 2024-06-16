Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.18. Barclays shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 2,239,688 shares.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCS

Barclays Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 71.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.