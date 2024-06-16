Beacon Financial Group Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

