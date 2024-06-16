Beacon Financial Group Invests $343,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 575 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.63.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.35.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

