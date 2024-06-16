Beacon Financial Group Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,111 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $141.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

