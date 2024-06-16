Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $14.68. Bilibili shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 1,761,069 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Bilibili Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

