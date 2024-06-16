Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,227 shares during the period. Biohaven comprises about 1.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Biohaven worth $73,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $46,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,150,000 after acquiring an additional 791,181 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,497,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,429,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at $82,237,512.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,237,512.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

