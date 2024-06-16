Bitcoin Price Hits $66,591.53 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,312.73 billion and approximately $12.88 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66,591.53 on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.04 or 0.00648787 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00042188 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00074287 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,713,100 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
