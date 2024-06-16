BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,060,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 9,789,190 shares.The stock last traded at $2.36 and had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,775,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,316,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

