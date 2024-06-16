BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 64.3% in May

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,418,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,808,967.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 819,847 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,117 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0889 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

