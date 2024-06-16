BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 140.60 ($1.79). 558,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 496,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.80 ($1.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of £769.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

