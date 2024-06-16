Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Trading 20.6% Higher

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.02). 1,704,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 651,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Bradda Head Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.61.

About Bradda Head Lithium

Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 6 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 130 placer mining and 141 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 11 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project covering an area of approximately 23.9 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

