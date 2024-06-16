Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.23

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 54612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Get Braze alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRZE

Braze Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $62,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $462,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,614 shares of company stock worth $3,268,017. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Braze by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $5,714,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Braze by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.