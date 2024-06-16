BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.49

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 305342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

BRC Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BRC by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BRC by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BRC by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

