Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $95.75

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. Analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

