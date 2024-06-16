Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price at $11.12

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

