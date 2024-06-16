Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target at $60.00

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Independent Bank

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Independent Bank Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.