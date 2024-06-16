Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $110.40

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.40.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,691,686.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.