Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target at $14.75

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 89.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 334,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 78.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

