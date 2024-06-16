Brokerages Set Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) PT at $17.83

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

MGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Metagenomi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metagenomi will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metagenomi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGX. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,205,000.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

