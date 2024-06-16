Brokerages Set Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Price Target at C$6.60

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSI. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

RSI stock opened at C$5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$724.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.58. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.96 and a 52-week high of C$5.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

