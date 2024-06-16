Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $12.83

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Scotiabank downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,554,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,570 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $629.23 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

