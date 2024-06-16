Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $10.83

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Viant Technology Price Performance

DSP opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $605.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth $1,354,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 509.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Articles

