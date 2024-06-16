BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BZAM Price Performance
BZAM stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.44. BZAM has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
BZAM Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BZAM
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BZAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.