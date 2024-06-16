BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BZAM stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.44. BZAM has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

